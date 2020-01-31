8,923 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,923 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $43,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 56,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 60,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 41,732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Walmart by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 365,796 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,411,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

WMT stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

