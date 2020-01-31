$9.80 Million in Sales Expected for Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to report $9.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.90 million and the lowest is $9.70 million. Livexlive Media reported sales of $8.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full year sales of $39.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $39.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $53.08 million, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $54.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Livexlive Media.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 101.81% and a negative return on equity of 501.10%.

LIVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. Livexlive Media has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $7.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 31.2% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 98,515 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 146,419 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.