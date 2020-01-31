9,287 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591,728. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.50. The stock has a market cap of $524.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

