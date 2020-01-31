A. O. Smith Corp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

AOS stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. 273,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,662. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,106 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 14,348.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after acquiring an additional 554,147 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,159,000 after acquiring an additional 410,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $13,956,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

