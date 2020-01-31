A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 877,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.96. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,159,000 after acquiring an additional 410,940 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,110 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 467,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after acquiring an additional 26,916 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

