Aave (LEND) Price Up 12.3% Over Last Week

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Aave has a market capitalization of $30.63 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Aave token can now be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Alterdice and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aave

Aave (LEND) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Binance, ABCC, Kyber Network, Bibox, Gate.io, BiteBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

