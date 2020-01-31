Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,308,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,395. The firm has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $71.14 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

