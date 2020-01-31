Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,363 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $71.14 and a one year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

