AbbVie (ABBV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AbbVie to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.