Absolute (ABS) Price Up 7% Over Last Week

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Over the last week, Absolute has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Absolute has a market cap of $23,566.00 and $2,273.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.97 or 0.01251107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00047143 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025836 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00200444 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00068179 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001837 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

