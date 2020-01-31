Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $1.94 million and $661,435.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including CoinPlace, Ethfinex, Indodax and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00036556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $540.72 or 0.05830785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025200 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00128309 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016073 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00034124 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, ZBG, Kyber Network, CoinExchange, Indodax, Hotbit, CoinBene, HitBTC, CoinPlace, BitForex, DDEX, YoBit, Sistemkoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.