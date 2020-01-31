ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,981 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,442% compared to the average daily volume of 323 put options.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 2.78.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The company had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $100,245.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,958.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $7,851,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,005,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,232. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

