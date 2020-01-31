Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN):

1/28/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $72.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

1/28/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $75.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

1/28/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from to .

1/27/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/22/2020 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $52.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Acceleron Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of protein therapeutics for cancer and rare diseases. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

1/16/2020 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Acceleron Pharma was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/17/2019 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – Acceleron Pharma is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

XLRN opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $292,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

