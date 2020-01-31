Acute Angle Cloud Trading Up 108.4% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinTiger, OKEx and LBank. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 108.4% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $651,306.00 and $289,310.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,378.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.01936982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.21 or 0.04028778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00729666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00122677 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00767290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009286 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027593 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00722569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BiteBTC, OKEx, HADAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

