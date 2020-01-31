Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 138,163 Shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,163 shares during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals makes up about 2.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Dorchester Minerals worth $13,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $586.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.05. Dorchester Minerals LP has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $21.46.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.57 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 50.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3612 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

