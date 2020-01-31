Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 159,267 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 308.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 159,267 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,991,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 242,779,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,306,535.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 859,624 shares of company stock worth $17,133,827. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.