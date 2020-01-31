Adams Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.9% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,693,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $226.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.49. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.26.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

