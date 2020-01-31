Adams Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. IBM accounts for 1.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in IBM were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IBM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.60.

Shares of IBM opened at $136.77 on Friday. IBM has a 1-year low of $126.85 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day moving average of $138.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.59%.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

