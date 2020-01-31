Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys 127,080 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 357.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,080 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 101.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

