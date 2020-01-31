Adams Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 56,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 60,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 41,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Walmart by 30.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 365,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,411,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $330.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day moving average is $116.46. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

