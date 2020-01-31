Adams Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76,853 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 757.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in L Brands by 827.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. L Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

