Adams Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,356,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,608 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 45.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Occidental Petroleum worth $261,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

OXY opened at $40.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

