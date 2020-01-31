Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,389 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,790 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,100 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $62,967,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,909,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 559,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 434,093 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $41.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.