Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Boston Partners raised its position in United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $48,144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,749,000 after acquiring an additional 345,972 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,263,000 after acquiring an additional 214,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 532,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,804,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $117.27. The company has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.76.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.