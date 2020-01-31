Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,993 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 211,090 shares during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners accounts for about 0.9% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 218.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 410,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 281,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $9.24 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.32%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

