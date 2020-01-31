Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s accounts for about 1.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Kohl’s worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSS opened at $44.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $75.91. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

