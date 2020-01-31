Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $8.70 Million Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,507 shares during the period. NuStar Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of NuStar Energy worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 58,570.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 373,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 117,530 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NS opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.56. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.50 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

