Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,399 shares during the quarter. Sunoco makes up approximately 1.5% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Sunoco worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sunoco by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sunoco by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.91%.

SUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

