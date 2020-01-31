Adams Asset Advisors LLC Increases Position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 362.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,430 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BP Midstream Partners worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 274,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 8.90. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 128.52% and a return on equity of 72.31%. The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 105.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPMP. ValuEngine raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

