Adams Asset Advisors LLC Increases Position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 315,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,678 shares during the quarter. GAP comprises 1.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of GAP worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,265,000 after buying an additional 1,415,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GAP by 12.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in GAP by 43.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,053,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,873,000 after acquiring an additional 923,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GAP by 2,651.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,910 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GAP by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,456,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,289,000 after acquiring an additional 291,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. Gap Inc has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $31.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. GAP’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

