Adams Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.12.

Shares of GS stock opened at $244.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.85. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.