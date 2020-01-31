Adams Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 822,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $3,057,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 163,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 38,510 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 84,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.