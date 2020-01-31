Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 96,455 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 176.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,455 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 15,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,904,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,697,000 after purchasing an additional 400,115 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.24%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

