Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Western Midstream Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MHI Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Crane purchased 71,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $1,292,235.79. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,346.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $16.96 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $666.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.622 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.67%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WES shares. ValuEngine upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on Western Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

