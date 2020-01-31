Adams Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 44.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,267,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,574,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after buying an additional 1,858,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 163.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

