Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 2,432 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up about 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 224.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

