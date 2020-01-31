Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 2,494 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Molson Coors Brewing makes up 0.9% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TAP opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $67.24.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TAP. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

