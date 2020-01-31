Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 6,247 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $69.71 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

