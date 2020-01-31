Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 9,098 Shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the period. Universal accounts for approximately 1.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Universal worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Universal by 68.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Universal by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 41.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Universal by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal during the second quarter worth about $10,486,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

UVV opened at $52.97 on Friday. Universal Corp has a 52-week low of $49.07 and a 52-week high of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $475.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

