Adams Asset Advisors LLC Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Barings LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 45.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 33,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 20,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

CAT opened at $135.37 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

