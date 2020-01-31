Adelaide Brighton (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Lowered to “Sell” at Macquarie

Adelaide Brighton (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Adelaide Brighton Company Profile

Adelaide Brighton Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Adelaide Brighton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adelaide Brighton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.