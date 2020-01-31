Adelphoi (ADL) Price Up 20.2% Over Last Week

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Over the last week, Adelphoi has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. Adelphoi has a market cap of $113,515.00 and $151.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.26 or 0.02904892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00121455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.