AdHive Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $92,961.00 and approximately $209.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdHive token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 450.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AdHive

AdHive is a token. Its launch date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

