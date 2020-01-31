Aditus (ADI) Price Tops $0.0004

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. Aditus has a market cap of $103,094.00 and approximately $21,048.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aditus has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Aditus token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, CoinBene and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aditus

Aditus launched on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet. The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net.

Buying and Selling Aditus

Aditus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, IDEX, COSS, DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

