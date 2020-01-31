ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. ValuEngine cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 299,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,331.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 410,962 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.58. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 203.21% and a negative net margin of 260.92%. Research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

