Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,925

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,925 ($25.32) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

ADM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,288 ($30.10) to GBX 2,356 ($30.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,124.88 ($27.95).

ADM stock opened at GBX 2,263 ($29.77) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,287.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,155.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,340 ($30.78).

In related news, insider Andy Crossley bought 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($27.74) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.87 ($26,161.37).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

