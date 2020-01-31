Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 870,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,023,672. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 159.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,685,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 57,325 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,303,891.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,498,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,204,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

