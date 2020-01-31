Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) Insider Sells $285,414.36 in Stock

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) insider Gerald L. Seizert sold 18,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $285,414.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AVK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,775. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93.

Get Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

About Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.