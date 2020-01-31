Aergo Market Cap Tops $3.60 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Aergo has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $3.22 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and GOPAX. Over the last week, Aergo has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.85 or 0.02957773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00195973 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00122771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aergo Token Profile

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,934,838 tokens. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aergo

Aergo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, GOPAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

