AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGNC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. 3,679,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,532. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

